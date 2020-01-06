State Street Corp Grows Stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS)

State Street Corp boosted its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,674 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.29% of Net 1 UEPS Technologies worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 55,302 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 317,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 154,886 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 377,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 40,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. 52.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UEPS opened at $3.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.51. The stock has a market cap of $211.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.77. Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $5.31.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.20% and a negative net margin of 81.29%. The firm had revenue of $80.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

UEPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group set a $7.00 target price on Net 1 UEPS Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley set a $7.00 target price on Net 1 UEPS Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions, including smart card-based alternative payment systems for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.

