State Street Corp Has $856,000 Position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

State Street Corp raised its position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Star Bulk Carriers worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 839.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of SBLK opened at $11.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average is $10.38. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Star Bulk Carriers had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $248.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.35 million. Analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is 18.02%.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

