State Street Corp Has $929,000 Stake in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA (NYSE:LOMA)

State Street Corp increased its position in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA (NYSE:LOMA) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.14% of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. 34.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.17.

LOMA stock opened at $7.44 on Monday. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $908.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.73.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $186.12 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets cement and its by-products in Argentina and Paraguay. It operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. The company offers masonry cement, aggregate, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

