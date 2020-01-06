State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA)

State Street Corp grew its position in Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,024 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.92% of Liquidia Technologies worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 113.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 191.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 78.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Liquidia Technologies by 57.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 11,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LQDA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Liquidia Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th.

LQDA opened at $4.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $82.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average of $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. Liquidia Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.20). Equities research analysts predict that Liquidia Technologies Inc will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liquidia Technologies

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

