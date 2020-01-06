State Street Corp Raises Holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,671 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.47% of BioXcel Therapeutics worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 431.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 247.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 31,218 shares in the last quarter. 23.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BTAI. ValuEngine downgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioXcel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. HC Wainwright began coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $21.00 price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

NASDAQ BTAI opened at $16.71 on Monday. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $19.89. The company has a market capitalization of $245.28 million, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 3.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 5.04.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics Inc will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

