State Street Corp Takes Position in Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY)

State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

FSLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.49.

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $21.76 on Monday. Fastly Inc has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $35.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.06.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.29 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fastly Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $153,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,366,078.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wolfgang Maasberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $2,023,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 635,126 shares of company stock worth $13,327,196 in the last 90 days.

