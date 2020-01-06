SteepCoin Price Down 46.4% Over Last 7 Days (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 47.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. During the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded down 46.4% against the dollar. One SteepCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Graviex and Crex24. SteepCoin has a total market capitalization of $13,887.00 and $3.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006042 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000050 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005900 BTC.

About SteepCoin

STEEP is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en.

SteepCoin Coin Trading

SteepCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Crex24 and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

