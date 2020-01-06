Stellar (XLM) Price Hits $0.0486 on Major Exchanges

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Stellar coin can now be bought for $0.0486 or 0.00000642 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Koinex, BCEX, CoinEgg and Poloniex. Stellar has a total market cap of $970.21 million and $235.50 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stellar has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013299 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00195219 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.62 or 0.01533317 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00128313 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00025285 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar launched on July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,906 coins and its circulating supply is 19,973,079,148 coins. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org.

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ovis, Bitfinex, Sistemkoin, Koineks, OTCBTC, Kryptono, ABCC, Binance, Liquid, CEX.IO, Cryptomate, Upbit, OKEx, Poloniex, ZB.COM, BCEX, Bitbns, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex, GOPAX, Exmo, Indodax, HitBTC, Kuna, Kucoin, CoinEgg, Stronghold, Huobi, RippleFox, Gate.io, Kraken, Koinex, Vebitcoin, BitMart, Stellarport, Exrates, CryptoMarket and C2CX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

