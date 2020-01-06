STK 24 Hour Volume Reaches $11,440.00 (STK)

STK (CURRENCY:STK) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One STK token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Huobi, Kucoin and IDEX. During the last week, STK has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. STK has a market cap of $603,093.00 and $11,440.00 worth of STK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get STK alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013237 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00193946 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.49 or 0.01529725 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00128956 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00025254 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

STK Profile

STK’s launch date was September 27th, 2017. STK’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,414,782 tokens. The official website for STK is stktoken.com. The Reddit community for STK is /r/STKToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. STK’s official message board is medium.com/@STKtoken. STK’s official Twitter account is @STKtoken.

Buying and Selling STK

STK can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, IDEX, Kucoin and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.