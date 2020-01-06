Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 6th (AAPL, ARCB, ASC, ATVI, BMW, BNP, CHRW, COP, CSX, DAI)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, January 6th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price boosted by Cascend Securities from $290.00 to $350.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $296.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $35.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ASOS (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 3,900 ($51.30) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its target price boosted by Benchmark Co. from $68.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) was given a €65.00 ($75.58) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €53.00 ($61.63) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $57.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Compugroup Medical (ETR:COP) was given a €62.00 ($72.09) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €50.00 ($58.14) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its target price increased by Benchmark Co. from $129.00 to $137.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) had its target price boosted by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $74.00 to $80.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $85.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) was given a CHF 115 target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its price target boosted by Lake Street Capital from $7.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its target price increased by Sidoti from $7.00 to $8.00. They currently have a not rated rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 7,000 ($92.08) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $30.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $214.00 to $208.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was given a $240.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $139.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $42.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $81.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €53.00 ($61.63) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

