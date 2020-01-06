Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 6th (AAPL, ARCB, ASC, ATVI, BMW, BNP, CHRW, COP, CSX, DAI)

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2020

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, January 6th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price boosted by Cascend Securities from $290.00 to $350.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $296.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $35.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ASOS (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 3,900 ($51.30) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its target price boosted by Benchmark Co. from $68.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) was given a €65.00 ($75.58) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €53.00 ($61.63) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $57.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Compugroup Medical (ETR:COP) was given a €62.00 ($72.09) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €50.00 ($58.14) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its target price increased by Benchmark Co. from $129.00 to $137.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) had its target price boosted by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $74.00 to $80.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $85.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) was given a CHF 115 target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its price target boosted by Lake Street Capital from $7.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its target price increased by Sidoti from $7.00 to $8.00. They currently have a not rated rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 7,000 ($92.08) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $30.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $214.00 to $208.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was given a $240.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $139.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $42.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $81.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €53.00 ($61.63) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.