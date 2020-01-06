Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Trading Up 13.6%

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) shares were up 13.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.01 and last traded at $8.01, approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.51.

About Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF)

Storebrand ASA, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides insurance products and services for private individuals, companies, municipalities, and public sector in Norway and Sweden. It operates through Savings, Insurance, Guaranteed Pension, and Other segments. The Savings segment offers pension saving products, including retirement, defined contribution pensions, asset management, and retail banking products for private individuals.

