STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) Receives $6.42 Consensus PT from Analysts

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.42.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded STRATA Skin Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ SSKN opened at $1.95 on Friday. STRATA Skin Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.30.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 million. Equities analysts predict that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 35.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 52,715 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 13,716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in STRATA Skin Sciences by 33.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,972 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 20,803 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in STRATA Skin Sciences by 6.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,116 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 69,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in STRATA Skin Sciences by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 627,003 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions.

