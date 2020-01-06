Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €14.50 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) received a €14.50 ($16.86) target price from equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 11.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Independent Research set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €16.38 ($19.04).

ETR:SZU opened at €16.38 ($19.05) on Monday. Suedzucker has a twelve month low of €11.00 ($12.79) and a twelve month high of €16.52 ($19.21). The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of €14.53 and a 200-day moving average of €14.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77.

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

