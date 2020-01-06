Summit Financial Group Inc. Acquires 140,632 Shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 135.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,469 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 140,632 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group accounts for 3.2% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Summit Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.96% of Summit Financial Group worth $6,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Summit Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 584.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 446.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 17,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert S. Tissue sold 1,281 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $33,920.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,562.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Hawse III sold 2,882 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $78,822.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,113 shares of company stock worth $220,118 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMMF traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,655. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.34 and a 1-year high of $27.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.08. The company has a market cap of $325.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $23.18 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SMMF shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

