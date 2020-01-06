Summit Financial Group Inc. Buys 198 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 74,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 360.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,234,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,706,000 after purchasing an additional 966,851 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 364,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,154,000 after purchasing an additional 98,749 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 73.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AEP traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.45. 48,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,691. American Electric Power Company Inc has a twelve month low of $72.25 and a twelve month high of $96.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.38 and a 200 day moving average of $91.51. The stock has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.07.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 70.89%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 price objective on American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $101.00 price objective on American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

