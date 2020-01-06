Summit Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Summit Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,177 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,026 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern accounts for 1.2% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 159.5% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7,100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 216 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.59.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $0.53 on Monday, reaching $195.91. 17,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.76 and a fifty-two week high of $211.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 23.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.54%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

