Summit Financial Group Inc. Has $3.69 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.8% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period.

IVV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $323.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,181,273. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $248.64 and a 52 week high of $326.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $318.01 and its 200-day moving average is $303.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $2.0391 dividend. This represents a $8.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

