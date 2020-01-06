Summit Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Summit Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 35,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $718,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Southern by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 158,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.46.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $130,168,772.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,236,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,864,899.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $1,604,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,340,744.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,100,254 shares of company stock worth $132,101,066. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SO stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,936,533. The stock has a market cap of $65.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.04 and a fifty-two week high of $64.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.69.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Southern had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

