Summit Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Summit Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 367,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 202,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $389,000.

IWR traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.43. 20,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,900,600. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.66. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.04 and a 52 week high of $60.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.264 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

