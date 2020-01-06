Summit Financial Group Inc. Sells 320 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Summit Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 2.8% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.50.

In related news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 2,680 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $321,412.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,901 shares in the company, valued at $10,182,176.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $6,200,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,521 shares in the company, valued at $34,415,379.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,291,193 shares of company stock worth $160,055,664. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $122.59. 151,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,995,610. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.65. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $89.08 and a 1-year high of $126.60. The firm has a market cap of $305.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

