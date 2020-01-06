Summit Financial Group Inc. Sells 424 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Summit Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 313.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 165.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $948,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.80.

NYSE D traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $82.19. 46,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,001,946. The company has a market capitalization of $67.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.44. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $67.41 and a 52-week high of $83.93.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.40%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.9175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.62%.

Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

