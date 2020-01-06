Summit Financial Group Inc. Sells 425 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Summit Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Paracle Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 35.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,150. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $83.09 and a 52 week high of $100.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3554 per share. This is a boost from iShares Micro-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

