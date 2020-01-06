Summit Financial Group Inc. Sells 445 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Summit Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,025 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $30,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Oracle by 45.4% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,185 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,510,814. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.17. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $45.25 and a one year high of $60.50. The company has a market cap of $172.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 11th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $540,434.50. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $262,747.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,223.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,836 shares of company stock worth $1,065,140. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.09.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

