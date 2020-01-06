Summit Financial Group Inc. Sells 540 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Summit Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,157,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,011,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OEF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $144.64. 10,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,655. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.03. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $110.41 and a 12 month high of $145.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.6548 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

