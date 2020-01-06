Summit Financial Group Inc. Sells 726 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Summit Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 4,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

In other iShares TIPS Bond ETF news, insider Coleman Howard acquired 57,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00.

TIP traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $117.54. 419,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,250. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.13. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.50 and a 12 month high of $118.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.1085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.