Summit Financial Group Inc. Sells 9,060 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Summit Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 68.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,060 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1,171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CWB traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $55.90. 26,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,807. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.41. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.40 and a 1-year high of $55.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.7069 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $8.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.17%.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

