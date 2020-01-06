SunContract Price Tops $0.0200 on Major Exchanges (SNC)

SunContract (CURRENCY:SNC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last week, SunContract has traded up 12.6% against the dollar. SunContract has a market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $314,834.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SunContract token can now be bought for about $0.0200 or 0.00000264 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, OKEx, HitBTC and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013220 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00195537 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.05 or 0.01541043 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000639 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00128590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00024981 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About SunContract

SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 tokens. SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SunContract is suncontract.org. The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SunContract

SunContract can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, Huobi, OKEx and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SunContract directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SunContract should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SunContract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

