Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$50.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SU. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore reduced their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.07.

Shares of TSE SU traded up C$0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$43.56. 1,981,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,097,004. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$40.58. The stock has a market cap of $66.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.85. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$36.32 and a one year high of C$46.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.15.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 2.9814018 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.32, for a total value of C$1,269,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.41, for a total transaction of C$848,166.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,538,926.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

