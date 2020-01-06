SunTrust Banks Boosts Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Price Target to $80.00

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) had its price objective upped by SunTrust Banks from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HURN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huron Consulting Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.78. 4,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of -0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Huron Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $44.78 and a twelve month high of $70.50.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $219.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.59 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 3.25%. Huron Consulting Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Diane E. Ratekin sold 7,904 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $526,327.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,444.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total value of $66,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,241 shares in the company, valued at $4,181,494.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 456,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,009,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 2,794.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 268,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,447,000 after purchasing an additional 258,855 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,563,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 163,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

