SunTrust Banks Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hilltop in a research note issued on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Hilltop’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.33. Hilltop had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $454.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Hilltop in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilltop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.90.

Hilltop stock opened at $25.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.00. Hilltop has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $26.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 7,583.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 106,472 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 2,103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 18,928 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 76,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 30,968 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 34,975 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 207,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,948,000 after buying an additional 47,668 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

