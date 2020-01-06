Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) Shares Up 1.6%

Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN)’s stock price shot up 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.55, 1,900 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 124,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPN. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Superior Energy Services from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Superior Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Superior Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.31.

Get Superior Energy Services alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52.

In other Superior Energy Services news, CFO Westervelt T. Ballard, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $97,400.00. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Superior Energy Services by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,612,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,197,000 after buying an additional 3,006,686 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Superior Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,981,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Superior Energy Services by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,864,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 1,222,147 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Superior Energy Services by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,696,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 1,181,100 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Superior Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $991,000. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN)

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.