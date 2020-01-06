Susquehanna Bancshares Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MU. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cascend Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

Micron Technology stock opened at $54.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.98. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $56.11.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $200,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,789,949.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick J. Byrne sold 23,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $1,006,633.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,229,166.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,516,430. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Micron Technology by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,459,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,136,847,000 after acquiring an additional 10,672,909 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 508.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,993,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $192,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173,660 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Micron Technology by 180.9% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,431,167 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $248,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,275 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,021,110 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $193,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,200,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $179,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

