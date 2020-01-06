SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Insider John China Sells 1,000 Shares

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) insider John China sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.08, for a total value of $251,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,644.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John China also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, John China sold 1,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.62, for a total value of $232,620.00.

SIVB traded down $2.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $248.16. The stock had a trading volume of 216,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,405. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $241.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.21. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $183.04 and a one year high of $259.95.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $814.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.27 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 33.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 21.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 122.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,425,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,042,000 after purchasing an additional 783,083 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 400.0% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 500,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,460,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 22,290.6% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 276,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,054,000 after purchasing an additional 275,066 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1,247.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,259,000 after purchasing an additional 231,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 75.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,708,000 after purchasing an additional 179,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.00.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

