SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) SVP Sells $98,660.50 in Stock

SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) SVP Lora D. Blum sold 5,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $98,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Lora D. Blum also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SVMK alerts:

On Monday, November 25th, Lora D. Blum sold 1,568 shares of SVMK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $26,906.88.

On Monday, November 18th, Lora D. Blum sold 3,934 shares of SVMK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $66,759.98.

On Friday, November 15th, Lora D. Blum sold 3,000 shares of SVMK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00.

SVMK stock opened at $18.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.60. SVMK Inc has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $19.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. SVMK had a negative net margin of 26.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $79.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.86 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SVMK Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SVMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $21.00 target price on shares of SVMK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on SVMK in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SVMK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SVMK by 166.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 170,082 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in SVMK by 35.3% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 381,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after buying an additional 99,585 shares during the last quarter. Riverstone Group LLC acquired a new position in SVMK during the third quarter worth $9,727,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SVMK during the third quarter valued at about $1,383,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of SVMK by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.