Switcheo (SWTH) Trading Up 5% Over Last Week

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last week, Switcheo has traded up 5% against the dollar. One Switcheo token can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and Gate.io. Switcheo has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $977.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Switcheo Token Profile

Switcheo’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,694,673 tokens. Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork. The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo. The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network. The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo.

Buying and Selling Switcheo

Switcheo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Switcheo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Switcheo using one of the exchanges listed above.

