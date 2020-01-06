Synectics (LON:SNX) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Synectics PLC (LON:SNX) was down 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 147.75 ($1.94) and last traded at GBX 149 ($1.96), approximately 9,689 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 3,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 152.50 ($2.01).

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.14 million and a P/E ratio of 16.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 152.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 171.79.

Synectics Company Profile (LON:SNX)

Synectics plc designs, delivers, and manages integrated security and surveillance systems for various security environments worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Systems; and Integration & Managed Services. The Systems division provides specialist electronic surveillance systems based on its proprietary technology to customers with complex security requirements primarily in oil and gas operations, gaming, transport and infrastructure, high security, and public spaces applications.

