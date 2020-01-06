Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Receives $46.94 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.94.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRGP. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,984,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $863,130,000 after acquiring an additional 646,776 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 7.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,168,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $556,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,330 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 3,746.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,579,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,074,000 after acquiring an additional 9,330,008 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 4,739.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,653,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $300,474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 10.9% in the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $273,112,000 after acquiring an additional 669,310 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $41.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.22 and a 200-day moving average of $38.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 206.25 and a beta of 1.79. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $48.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

