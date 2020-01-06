TD Securities Increases Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Price Target to $130.00

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the investment management company’s stock.

NASDAQ CGO opened at $13.52 on Friday. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $13.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%.

In related news, insider (Gerry) Tuddenham Gerard 282,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 15.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 7.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 16.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 9,536 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 25,299 shares during the period.

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

