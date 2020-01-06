TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) CEO Sells $546,558.00 in Stock

TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) CEO Michael Cotoia sold 21,300 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $546,558.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,675.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael Cotoia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 27th, Michael Cotoia sold 20,000 shares of TechTarget stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $526,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Michael Cotoia sold 22,200 shares of TechTarget stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $555,222.00.

TechTarget stock opened at $25.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.02 million, a PE ratio of 57.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.75. TechTarget Inc has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $33.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.60 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 11.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TechTarget Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the second quarter worth approximately $8,500,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the second quarter worth approximately $2,592,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 1,015.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 115,968 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 40.2% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 351,056 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 100,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,237,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,808,000 after purchasing an additional 96,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TTGT shares. ValuEngine cut TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on TechTarget from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

