Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 18.0% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 19.8% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 18.0% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 12.8% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley set a $39.00 price target on Teck Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Teck Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $16.94 on Monday. Teck Resources Ltd has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $25.75. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.97.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Teck Resources Ltd will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.78%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.