TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Receives $49.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Get TELUS alerts:

TU opened at $38.71 on Friday. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TELUS will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TELUS during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in TELUS during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in TELUS during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in TELUS by 13.2% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in TELUS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.