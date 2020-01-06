Tezos (XTZ) Trading Down 0.6% Over Last Week

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $916.99 million and $41.35 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.32 or 0.00017347 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tezos has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003644 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005215 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 694,191,974 coins. Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tez0s and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

Tezos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

