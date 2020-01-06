Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $224.26 Million

Equities analysts expect that Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) will announce $224.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Timkensteel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $221.99 million and the highest is $226.00 million. Timkensteel reported sales of $406.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 44.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Timkensteel will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Timkensteel.

Get Timkensteel alerts:

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $274.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.67 million. Timkensteel had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on TMST shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Timkensteel in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Timkensteel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Timkensteel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

NYSE:TMST opened at $7.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Timkensteel has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $14.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.43 million, a PE ratio of 69.45 and a beta of 2.61.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Timkensteel by 205.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after buying an additional 358,960 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,155,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,048,000 after purchasing an additional 132,438 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 6.4% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,906,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after purchasing an additional 114,556 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timkensteel in the second quarter valued at about $764,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 24.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 412,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 80,741 shares during the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Timkensteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Timkensteel (TMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Timkensteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timkensteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.