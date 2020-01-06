TOKPIE Price Tops $0.0048 on Top Exchanges (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 6th. One TOKPIE token can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX and token.store. TOKPIE has a total market cap of $49,704.00 and $137.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TOKPIE has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

3DCoin (3DC) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000021 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000259 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TOKPIE Token Profile

TOKPIE (TKP) is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,334,562 tokens. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

TOKPIE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and token.store. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

