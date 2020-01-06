TOP SHIPS (NASDAQ:TOPS) Trading 4.2% Higher

TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ:TOPS)’s share price traded up 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.98 and last traded at $1.00, 87,865 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 83% from the average session volume of 504,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of TOP SHIPS in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of TOP SHIPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get TOP SHIPS alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TOP SHIPS stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ:TOPS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 204,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000. TOP SHIPS accounts for about 0.3% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 2.35% of TOP SHIPS at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

About TOP SHIPS (NASDAQ:TOPS)

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2018, it had a fleet of two bareboat chartered-in 50,000 deadweight ton (dwt) product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Stenaweco Energy and the M/T Stenaweco Evolution; two 39,000 dwt product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Eco Fleet and the M/T Eco Revolution; six 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Stenaweco Excellence, M/T Nord Valiant, M/T Stenaweco Elegance, the M/T Eco Palm Desert, the M/T Eco California, and the M/T Eco Marina Del Ray; two 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Eco Holmby Hills and the M/T Palm Springs; and a 157,000 dwt Suezmax vessel M/T Eco Bel Air.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for TOP SHIPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOP SHIPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.