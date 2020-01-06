Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.67 Per Share

Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) – Dougherty & Co issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Toro in a report released on Wednesday, January 1st. Dougherty & Co analyst M. Shlisky anticipates that the company will earn $3.67 per share for the year.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TTC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

TTC stock opened at $80.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.77. Toro has a 12 month low of $55.34 and a 12 month high of $81.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.73.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $734.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.03 million. Toro had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 40.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Toro by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Toro by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

