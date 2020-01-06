Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $720.00

Tracsis Plc (LON:TRCS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 720 ($9.47) and last traded at GBX 720 ($9.47), with a volume of 32825 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 710 ($9.34).

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Tracsis in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Tracsis alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $203.96 million and a P/E ratio of 41.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 661.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 633.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. This is a boost from Tracsis’s previous dividend of $0.80. Tracsis’s payout ratio is currently 0.12%.

In related news, insider Macdonald Gouveia Andrade purchased 4,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 607 ($7.98) per share, with a total value of £24,996.26 ($32,881.16).

About Tracsis (LON:TRCS)

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development and consultancy services for the rail industry. It operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services, and Traffic & Data Services. The company offers operations and planning systems, including rolling stock and crew planning and optimization tools; and information management and performance reporting software.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tracsis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tracsis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.