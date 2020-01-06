Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc (NYSE:TCI) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc (NYSE:TCI) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.26% of Transcontinental Realty Investors worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 232.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Transcontinental Realty Investors alerts:

Shares of TCI stock opened at $38.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.27. Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $41.50.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc (NYSE:TCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.