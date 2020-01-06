Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Shares Gap Down to $1.26

Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.16, but opened at $1.26. Trillium Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 58,056 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

The company has a market capitalization of $35.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.37.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics Inc will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 110,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.42% of Trillium Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

