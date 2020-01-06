Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Gap Down to $36.18

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.27, but opened at $36.18. Trip.com Group shares last traded at $35.57, with a volume of 130,708 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TCOM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 4.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trip.com Group stock. Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000. 65.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.